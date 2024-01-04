Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 4?
Can we count on Danton Heinen scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- Heinen has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Heinen has zero points on the power play.
- Heinen's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Heinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:59
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Bruins vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
