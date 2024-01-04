Cumberland County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Cumberland County, Maine today, we've got the information below.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brunswick High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Topsham, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yarmouth High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Wells, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanford High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Freeport, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
