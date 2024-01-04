The Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy included, will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on McAvoy in the Bruins-Penguins game? Use our stats and information below.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy has averaged 19:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In three of 28 games this season, McAvoy has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

McAvoy has a point in 17 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

McAvoy has an assist in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

McAvoy's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 2 25 Points 1 3 Goals 1 22 Assists 0

