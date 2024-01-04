The Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) on Thursday, January 4 at Frost Bank Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bucks head into this game after a 142-130 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday. In the Bucks' loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding 11 rebounds and eight assists).

The Spurs' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 106-98 loss to the Grizzlies. Victor Wembanyama scored a team-leading 20 points for the Spurs in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7 AJ Green SG Out Nose 3.2 0.8 0.7

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1 Zach Collins PF Out Ankle 12.9 6 3.3 Malaki Branham SG Questionable Ankle 8.9 2.2 2.5

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9.5 249.5

