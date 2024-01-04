The Boston Bruins (23-7-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) at TD Garden on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Bruins have won four straight games.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have put up a 5-2-3 record after putting up 30 total goals (11 power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 42.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 27 goals in those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-160)

Bruins (-160) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Bruins vs Penguins Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (23-7-6 overall) have a 4-6-10 record in games that have needed overtime.

Boston is 4-2-6 (14 points) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).

Boston has scored a pair of goals in five games this season (1-3-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored three or more goals 27 times, and are 22-2-3 in those games (to record 47 points).

In the 14 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 7-4-3 record (17 points).

In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 24 times, and went 13-7-4 (30 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 3 20th 4th 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 17th 30.5 Shots 33.1 5th 24th 31.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 18th 4th 27.52% Power Play % 13.91% 26th 2nd 85.93% Penalty Kill % 82.3% 10th

Bruins vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

