The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, January 4, with the Bruins victorious in four straight games.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Penguins Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 92 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Bruins' 116 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 36 22 28 50 36 23 28.6% Brad Marchand 36 13 20 33 31 21 37.1% Charlie Coyle 36 13 13 26 16 20 51.6% Charlie McAvoy 28 3 22 25 22 7 - James van Riemsdyk 34 7 17 24 6 2 50%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins allow 2.7 goals per game (96 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

The Penguins have 108 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players