How to Watch the Bruins vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, January 4, with the Bruins victorious in four straight games.
Tune in to watch the Bruins and Penguins meet on ESPN.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 92 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Bruins' 116 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|36
|22
|28
|50
|36
|23
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|36
|13
|20
|33
|31
|21
|37.1%
|Charlie Coyle
|36
|13
|13
|26
|16
|20
|51.6%
|Charlie McAvoy
|28
|3
|22
|25
|22
|7
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|34
|7
|17
|24
|6
|2
|50%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins allow 2.7 goals per game (96 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Penguins have 108 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|36
|17
|25
|42
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|36
|21
|17
|38
|29
|33
|60.6%
|Evgeni Malkin
|36
|14
|18
|32
|37
|31
|50.9%
|Erik Karlsson
|36
|6
|18
|24
|38
|25
|-
|Kris Letang
|36
|3
|20
|23
|25
|16
|-
