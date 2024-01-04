Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 4?
In the upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Brandon Carlo to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carlo stats and insights
- In two of 36 games this season, Carlo has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- Carlo has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carlo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.