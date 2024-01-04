Aroostook County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Aroostook County, Maine today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aroostook County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Easton Junior/Senior High School at Wisdom Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: St. Agatha, ME
- Conference: D North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
