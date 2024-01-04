The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will try to build on a six-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have made.
  • Arizona has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.
  • The Wildcats score 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).
  • Arizona is 10-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
  • This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
  • The Buffaloes put up 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).
  • When Colorado gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 11-2.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).
  • The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).
  • In home games, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.4.
  • At home, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Colorado made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.2%) than at home (32.8%) too.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center
1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State W 74-67 CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

