The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) face the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 19 times.

Los Angeles has an average total of 229 in its games this year, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The Lakers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 13 of 33 games this season.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 225 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Miami has compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 55.9% 114.2 227.2 114.7 226.7 229.4 Heat 13 39.4% 113 227.2 112 226.7 222

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over their past 10 games.

Eight of Lakers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-8-0) than it does on the road (8-11-0).

The 114.2 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.2 more points than the Heat allow (112).

Los Angeles is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 112 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Heat have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (5-10-0). Away, it is .556 (10-8-0).

The Heat's 113 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers give up.

Miami has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.7 points.

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Lakers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-19 5-3 18-16 Heat 15-18 3-3 16-17

Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights

Lakers Heat 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-3 114.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 10-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-11 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-7

