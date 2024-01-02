York County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in York County, Maine today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Noble High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Topsham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Elizabeth High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: York, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
