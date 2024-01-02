If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Washington County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shead High School at Woodland Junior-Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Baileyville, ME

Baileyville, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Machias Memorial High School at Narraguagus High School