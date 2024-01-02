Sagadahoc County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Sagadahoc County, Maine and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leavitt Area High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Noble High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Topsham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
