Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Penobscot County, Maine. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southern Aroostook Community High School at Stearns High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Millinocket, ME

Millinocket, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Schenck High School at Penquis Valley High School