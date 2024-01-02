The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

  • Steen has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Steen has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:45 Away W 5-3
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:15 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:51 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:23 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:48 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

