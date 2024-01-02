The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Geekie score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Geekie's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 139 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:43 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:48 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 5-3

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

