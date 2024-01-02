On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Mason Lohrei going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

  • Lohrei has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Lohrei has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Lohrei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:57 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 5-1
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:30 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 3-1

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

