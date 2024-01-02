Kristaps Porzingis and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 134-101 win over the Spurs, Porzingis tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to examine Porzingis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.0 20.6 Rebounds 8.5 7.2 7.6 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 28.9 29.6 PR -- 27.2 28.2 3PM 2.5 1.7 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Porzingis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.9 per contest.

Porzingis is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Porzingis' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Thunder are 11th in the league, giving up 112.7 points per contest.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 45.5 rebounds per game.

The Thunder give up 26.9 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder concede 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 25 14 10 0 0 0 0 11/16/2022 36 27 9 4 4 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.