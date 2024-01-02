Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Shattenkirk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- In three of 29 games this season, Shattenkirk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Shattenkirk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:00
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 3-1
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
