Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Kennebec County, Maine? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Waterville Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Waterville, ME

Waterville, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Cony High School at Messalonskee High School