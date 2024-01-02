Kennebec County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Kennebec County, Maine? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Waterville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Waterville, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cony High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Oakland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
