The Boston Celtics, with Jrue Holiday, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Holiday, in his most recent game (December 29 win against the Raptors), put up 15 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Holiday, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.1 14.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.1 PRA -- 24.4 24.2 PR -- 19.7 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Thunder

Holiday has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Thunder concede 112.7 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have allowed 26.9 per game, 18th in the NBA.

The Thunder allow 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2022 29 10 6 13 0 0 1

