Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 134-101 win over the Spurs (his most recent action) Brown produced 24 points, six rebounds and two steals.

We're going to examine Brown's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.0 25.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.5 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.5 PRA -- 31.8 35 PR -- 28.1 30.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.0



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 18.9% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.

Brown is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Thunder are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Thunder have conceded 45.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

The Thunder concede 26.9 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have allowed 13.8 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 25 29 1 2 2 0 0 11/14/2022 41 26 6 6 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.