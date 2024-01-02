In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on James van Riemsdyk to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in five of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 12:42 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

