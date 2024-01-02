Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
Can we count on Jakub Lauko lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- He has taken one shot in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Lauko has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Lauko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|7:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:37
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
