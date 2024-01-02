On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Jake DeBrusk going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

  • DeBrusk has scored in six of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:30 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 16:19 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:21 Home W 5-3

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

