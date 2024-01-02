Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Fancy a wager on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 23:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Lindholm has a goal in one of his 35 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 35 games this year, Lindholm has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Lindholm has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

Lindholm's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 35 Games 5 9 Points 2 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

