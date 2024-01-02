Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Danton Heinen going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Heinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Heinen has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Heinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:59
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 5-3
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
