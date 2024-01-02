Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Cumberland County, Maine? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Yarmouth Academy at Poland Regional High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 2

6:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Poland, ME

Poland, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pine Tree Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheverus High School at Windham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2

7:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Windham, ME

Windham, ME Conference: AA North

AA North How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gorham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2

7:00 PM ET on January 2 Location: Gorham, ME

Gorham, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Elizabeth High School at York High School