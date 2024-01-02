In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Charlie McAvoy to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

McAvoy has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.

On the power play, McAvoy has accumulated one goal and 10 assists.

McAvoy averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 139 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Red Wings 3 0 3 24:08 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:57 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:26 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 27:05 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:30 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 28:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:34 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

