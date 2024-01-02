The Boston Bruins, Charlie Coyle among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Coyle are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Charlie Coyle vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus this season, in 17:52 per game on the ice, is +4.

In Coyle's 35 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Coyle has a point in 18 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points five times.

Coyle has an assist in 10 of 35 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Coyle's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 35 Games 5 25 Points 2 13 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

