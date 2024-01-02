Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 2?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Charlie Coyle a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- In nine of 35 games this season, Coyle has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- Coyle has scored four goals on the power play.
- Coyle's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|15:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|17:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|20:17
|Home
|W 5-3
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
