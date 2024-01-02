The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) match up against the Boston Celtics (26-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Thunder

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, NBCS-BOS

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics defeated the Spurs on Sunday, 134-101. Their top scorer was Jayson Tatum with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 25 6 2 0 2 5 Jaylen Brown 24 6 3 2 0 2 Derrick White 17 3 5 0 0 3

Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum provides the Celtics 26.9 points, 8.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Brown gets 23 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Celtics receive 17 points per game from Derrick White, plus 3.9 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Celtics receive 20 points, 7.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics receive 7.5 points per game from Al Horford, plus 7 boards and 2.9 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 19.8 4 5.6 1.4 1.9 3.1 Jaylen Brown 22.5 5.3 4.1 0.9 0.3 1.9 Jayson Tatum 20.6 5.8 3.8 0.8 0.7 2.4 Jrue Holiday 13.4 5.2 3.9 0.9 0.6 2 Kristaps Porzingis 13.4 5.3 0.7 0.5 1.3 1.1

