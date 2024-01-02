Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder square off at Paycom Center on Tuesday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

BSOK and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +128)

Tatum's 26.9 points per game average is 0.4 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 8.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Tuesday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That is 0.5 less than his season average.

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.

Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Derrick White on Tuesday is 0.5 lower than his scoring average of 17.0.

He has grabbed 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

White averages 5.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

White's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: +144)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 31.2 points per game are 1.3 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 6.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Chet Holmgren has racked up 17.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (7.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.