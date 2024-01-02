The Boston Celtics (26-6) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) on January 2, 2024. The Thunder have won four games in a row.

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 24-1 overall.

The Thunder are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.

The Celtics record 120.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 112.7 the Thunder allow.

When Boston scores more than 112.7 points, it is 23-2.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have played better in home games this year, averaging 122.9 points per game, compared to 118.6 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Boston has played better at home this year, surrendering 108.8 points per game, compared to 111.8 in road games.

The Celtics are draining 16.8 threes per game with a 40.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 more threes and 5.6% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.3 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries