On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, two of the league's top scorers -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.7 points per game) and Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8) -- square off when the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) host the Boston Celtics (20-6) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Celtics.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Derrick White gives the Celtics 16 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Celtics are getting 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this year.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Chet Holmgren posts 16.9 points, 2.4 assists and 8 boards per game.

Josh Giddey posts 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

Jalen Williams posts 17.1 points, 4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Luguentz Dort puts up 10.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Celtics vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Celtics 120.2 Points Avg. 118 113 Points Allowed Avg. 109.4 48.8% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.2% Three Point % 36.8%

