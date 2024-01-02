Celtics vs. Thunder January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, two of the league's top scorers -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.7 points per game) and Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8) -- square off when the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) host the Boston Celtics (20-6) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum puts up 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Celtics.
- On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Derrick White gives the Celtics 16 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Celtics are getting 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this year.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.
- Chet Holmgren posts 16.9 points, 2.4 assists and 8 boards per game.
- Josh Giddey posts 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.
- Jalen Williams posts 17.1 points, 4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Luguentz Dort puts up 10.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Celtics vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Celtics
|120.2
|Points Avg.
|118
|113
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.4
|48.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
