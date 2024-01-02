The Boston Bruins (22-7-6) hit the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH. The Bruins have won three straight games.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 29 times this season, and have gone 17-12 in those games.

Boston has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Boston and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 15 of 35 games this season.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 112 (16th) Goals 119 (12th) 91 (3rd) Goals Allowed 139 (31st) 29 (9th) Power Play Goals 16 (25th) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (10th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 5-2-3 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over six times.

The Bruins have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.7 fewer than this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins offense's 112 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

The Bruins have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 91 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +21.

