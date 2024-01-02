How to Watch the Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, January 2, with the Bruins victorious in three consecutive games.
Tune in on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH as the Bruins attempt to take down the Blue Jackets.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|Blue Jackets
|3-1 BOS
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Bruins
|5-2 CBJ
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 91 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 112 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|35
|22
|28
|50
|36
|22
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|35
|13
|20
|33
|31
|20
|38.2%
|Charlie Coyle
|35
|13
|12
|25
|16
|19
|51.2%
|Charlie McAvoy
|27
|3
|22
|25
|22
|6
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|32
|9
|13
|22
|11
|14
|52.6%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (139 in total), 31st in the NHL.
- With 119 goals (3.1 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|38
|7
|18
|25
|17
|12
|0%
|Zachary Werenski
|34
|1
|24
|25
|10
|13
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|38
|11
|12
|23
|10
|13
|43.1%
|Kirill Marchenko
|36
|13
|8
|21
|9
|20
|33.3%
|Ivan Provorov
|38
|2
|18
|20
|20
|6
|-
