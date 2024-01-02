The Boston Bruins will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, January 2, with the Bruins victorious in three consecutive games.

Tune in on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH as the Bruins attempt to take down the Blue Jackets.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins Blue Jackets 3-1 BOS 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets Bruins 5-2 CBJ

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 91 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 112 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 35 22 28 50 36 22 28.6% Brad Marchand 35 13 20 33 31 20 38.2% Charlie Coyle 35 13 12 25 16 19 51.2% Charlie McAvoy 27 3 22 25 22 6 - Pavel Zacha 32 9 13 22 11 14 52.6%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (139 in total), 31st in the NHL.

With 119 goals (3.1 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players