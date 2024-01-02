The injury report for the Boston Bruins (22-7-6) ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) currently has two players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nick Blankenburg D Out Upper Body Patrik Laine LW Out Clavicle Fracture Boone Jenner C Out Jaw Elvis Merzlikins G Questionable Illness Sean Kuraly C Out Abdominal Adam Boqvist D Out Shoulder Zachary Werenski D Out Lower Body

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Bruins Season Insights

Boston ranks 16th in the league with 112 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Its +21 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 119 goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the NHL.

Columbus has given up 139 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 31st in the NHL.

Their -20 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6.5

