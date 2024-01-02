The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brad Marchand score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

In 10 of 35 games this season, Marchand has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored three goals against the Blue Jackets this season in two games (nine shots).

On the power play, Marchand has accumulated five goals and 13 assists.

Marchand averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:42 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 2 0 2 18:25 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:57 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:48 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 18:44 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 5-3

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

