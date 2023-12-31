Two streaking squads hit the court when the UConn Huskies (9-3) host the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, victors in 12 in a row.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: SNY

UConn vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles' 80.9 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.3 points, Marquette is 12-0.
  • UConn is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The 81.8 points per game the Huskies put up are 22.8 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (59).
  • UConn is 9-3 when scoring more than 59 points.
  • When Marquette allows fewer than 81.8 points, it is 11-0.
  • The Huskies are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 12.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (37.9%).
  • The Golden Eagles' 49.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 12.1 higher than the Huskies have given up.

UConn Leaders

  • Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)
  • Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75)
  • Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 57.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Marquette Leaders

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Louisville W 86-62 XL Center
12/18/2023 Butler W 88-62 XL Center
12/20/2023 @ Toronto Metropolitan W 111-34 Mattamy Athletic Centre
12/31/2023 Marquette - XL Center
1/3/2024 @ Creighton - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/7/2024 @ Georgetown - McDonough Gymnasium

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Creighton W 76-70 Al McGuire Center
12/17/2023 Appalachian State W 99-91 Al McGuire Center
12/21/2023 Bucknell W 67-39 Al McGuire Center
12/31/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
1/3/2024 @ St. John's (NY) - Carnesecca Arena
1/6/2024 Xavier - Al McGuire Center

