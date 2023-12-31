The Buffalo Bills (9-6) host the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak.

Bills and Patriots betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Patriots vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 14 40 -1000 +625

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots and their opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in seven of 15 games this season.

New England has a 40.1-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.1 more points than this game's total.

The Patriots are 4-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.

New England has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +625 odds on them winning this game.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's outings this year have an average point total of 46.2, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bills are 6-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Bills have been moneyline favorites 12 times this year. They've gone 8-4.

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Bills vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.9 6 18.4 4 46.2 11 15 Patriots 14.1 32 21.5 14 40.1 7 15

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

Over its past three contests, New England has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

The Patriots have gone over the total in each of their past three contests.

In AFC East games, the Patriots are both scoring more points (19.5) than their overall average (14.1) and giving up more points (22.5) than overall (21.5).

The Bills have put up a total of 127 more points than their opponents this year (8.5 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 110 points (7.4 per game).

Bills

Buffalo has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three contests.

In Buffalo's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The Bills are scoring 30.3 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 0.9 more points per game than their overall season average (26.9 points per game). However, on defense, they are surrendering more points per game in divisional games (19.3) compared to their overall season average (18.4).

The Bills have totaled 127 more points than their opponents this season (8.5 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 110 total points (7.4 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.6 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.5 23 22 ATS Record 4-11-0 1-7-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 1-5 2-3

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 46.3 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.1 25.7 ATS Record 6-8-1 4-4-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 2-6-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 6-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

