The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Bills will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Defensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 18.4 points per game. They rank sixth on offense (26.9 points per game). The Patriots rank fifth-worst in total yards per game (285.5), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth in the NFL with 306.1 total yards ceded per contest.

Patriots vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-13) Toss Up (40) Bills 30, Patriots 11

Patriots Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has put together a 4-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

New England and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of 15 times this year.

This season, Patriots games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.1, which is 0.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bills Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bills have an implied win probability of 87.5%.

Buffalo has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Bills have not covered the spread when favored by 13 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Buffalo games have gone over the point total five out of 15 times this season.

The average total for Bills games this season has been 46.2, 6.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Patriots vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.9 18.4 28.6 15.3 24.9 22 New England 14.1 21.5 13.3 21.4 15.1 21.6

