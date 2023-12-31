Buffalo (9-6) brings a three-game winning streak into its matchup with New England (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 40 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Bills' upcoming matchup against the Patriots, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Patriots vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have had the lead four times, have been losing eight times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Bills have been winning after the first quarter in seven games, have trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 15 games this season, the Bills have won the second quarter 10 times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this year, the Patriots have won the third quarter four times, lost seven times, and been knotted up four times.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in five games.

In 15 games this season, the Bills have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Patriots vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have had the lead after the first half six times (3-3 in those games) and have trailed after the first half nine times (1-8) through 15 games this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bills have led 10 times and have trailed five times.

2nd Half

This year, the Patriots have won the second half in four games (1-3 in those contests), lost the second half in nine games (3-6), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

In 15 games this year, the Bills have lost the second half six times (3-3 in those games) and have won the second half nine times (6-3).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering nine points on average in the second half.

Rep the Bills or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.