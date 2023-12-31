Which NBA teams are currently the leading contenders at the top, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

1. Boston Celtics

Current Record: 26-6 | Projected Record: 75-7

26-6 | 75-7 Odds to Win Finals: +350

+350 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 134-101 vs Spurs

Next Game

Opponent: @ Thunder

@ Thunder Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: BSOK, NBCS-BOS

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Record: 22-9 | Projected Record: 69-13

22-9 | 69-13 Odds to Win Finals: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 124-108 vs Nets

Next Game

Opponent: Celtics

Celtics Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: BSOK, NBCS-BOS

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Current Record: 22-10 | Projected Record: 69-13

22-10 | 69-13 Odds to Win Finals: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 105-92 vs Bulls

Next Game

Opponent: Bulls

Bulls Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Record: 24-7 | Projected Record: 68-14

24-7 | 68-14 Odds to Win Finals: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 108-106 vs Lakers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Knicks

@ Knicks Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN

5. Denver Nuggets

Current Record: 23-11 | Projected Record: 64-18

23-11 | 64-18 Odds to Win Finals: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 119-93 vs Thunder

Next Game

Opponent: Hornets

Hornets Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: ALT, BSSE

6. Milwaukee Bucks

Current Record: 24-8 | Projected Record: 63-19

24-8 | 63-19 Odds to Win Finals: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 119-111 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

Opponent: Pacers

Pacers Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN

7. Los Angeles Clippers

Current Record: 19-12 | Projected Record: 55-27

19-12 | 55-27 Odds to Win Finals: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 117-106 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

Opponent: Heat

Heat Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: BSSC, BSSUN

8. Houston Rockets

Current Record: 15-15 | Projected Record: 51-31

15-15 | 51-31 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 131-127 vs 76ers

Next Game

Opponent: Pistons

Pistons Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET

9. New Orleans Pelicans

Current Record: 19-14 | Projected Record: 47-35

19-14 | 47-35 Odds to Win Finals: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 129-109 vs Lakers

Next Game

Opponent: Nets

Nets Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: BSNO, YES

10. New York Knicks

Current Record: 17-15 | Projected Record: 49-33

17-15 | 49-33 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 140-126 vs Pacers

Next Game

Opponent: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN

11. Orlando Magic

Current Record: 19-13 | Projected Record: 51-30

19-13 | 51-30 Odds to Win Finals: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 112-107 vs Suns

Next Game

Opponent: @ Warriors

@ Warriors Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL

12. Dallas Mavericks

Current Record: 19-14 | Projected Record: 46-36

19-14 | 46-36 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 132-122 vs Warriors

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jazz

@ Jazz Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: KJZZ, BSSW

13. Golden State Warriors

Current Record: 15-17 | Projected Record: 46-36

15-17 | 46-36 Odds to Win Finals: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 132-122 vs Mavericks

Next Game

Opponent: Magic

Magic Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record: 18-14 | Projected Record: 47-35

18-14 | 47-35 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 119-111 vs Bucks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Raptors

@ Raptors Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: SportsNet, BSOH

15. Indiana Pacers

Current Record: 17-14 | Projected Record: 43-40

17-14 | 43-40 Odds to Win Finals: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 140-126 vs Knicks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bucks

@ Bucks Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN

16. Miami Heat

Current Record: 19-13 | Projected Record: 46-36

19-13 | 46-36 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 117-109 vs Jazz

Next Game

Opponent: @ Clippers

@ Clippers Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: BSSC, BSSUN

17. Sacramento Kings

Current Record: 19-12 | Projected Record: 44-37

19-12 | 44-37 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 123-92 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

Opponent: Hornets

Hornets Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSSE

18. Los Angeles Lakers

Current Record: 17-17 | Projected Record: 42-41

17-17 | 42-41 Odds to Win Finals: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 129-109 vs Pelicans

Next Game

Opponent: Heat

Heat Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN

19. Atlanta Hawks

Current Record: 13-19 | Projected Record: 35-47

13-19 | 35-47 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 130-126 vs Wizards

Next Game

Opponent: Thunder

Thunder Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: BSSE, BSOK

20. Phoenix Suns

Current Record: 17-15 | Projected Record: 34-47

17-15 | 34-47 Odds to Win Finals: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 112-107 vs Magic

Next Game

Opponent: Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+

21. Brooklyn Nets

Current Record: 15-18 | Projected Record: 38-44

15-18 | 38-44 Odds to Win Finals: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 124-108 vs Thunder

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pelicans

@ Pelicans Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: BSNO, YES

22. Chicago Bulls

Current Record: 15-19 | Projected Record: 31-51

15-19 | 31-51 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 105-92 vs 76ers

Next Game

Opponent: @ 76ers

@ 76ers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI

23. Toronto Raptors

Current Record: 12-20 | Projected Record: 24-58

12-20 | 24-58 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 129-127 vs Pistons

Next Game

Opponent: Cavaliers

Cavaliers Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: SportsNet, BSOH

24. Utah Jazz

Current Record: 14-19 | Projected Record: 23-59

14-19 | 23-59 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 117-109 vs Heat

Next Game

Opponent: Mavericks

Mavericks Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: KJZZ, BSSW

25. Memphis Grizzlies

Current Record: 10-22 | Projected Record: 22-59

10-22 | 22-59 Odds to Win Finals: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 123-92 vs Kings

Next Game

Opponent: Spurs

Spurs Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: BSSE, BSSW

26. Portland Trail Blazers

Current Record: 9-22 | Projected Record: 13-69

9-22 | 13-69 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 134-128 vs Spurs

Next Game

Opponent: @ Suns

@ Suns Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+

27. Washington Wizards

Current Record: 6-26 | Projected Record: 11-71

6-26 | 11-71 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 130-126 vs Hawks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cavaliers

@ Cavaliers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT

28. San Antonio Spurs

Current Record: 5-27 | Projected Record: 8-74

5-27 | 8-74 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 134-101 vs Celtics

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grizzlies

@ Grizzlies Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: BSSE, BSSW

29. Charlotte Hornets

Current Record: 7-23 | Projected Record: 8-74

7-23 | 8-74 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 133-119 vs Suns

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nuggets

@ Nuggets Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: ALT, BSSE

30. Detroit Pistons

Current Record: 3-29 | Projected Record: 7-75

3-29 | 7-75 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 129-127 vs Raptors

