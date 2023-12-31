Can we count on Morgan Geekie scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Geekie stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in three games (two shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Geekie's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:43 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:48 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.