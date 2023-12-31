When the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills square off in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Mike Gesicki find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has also chipped in with 24 receptions for 204 yards and two TDs. He's been targeted 36 times, resulting in 15.7 yards per game.

In two of 13 games this season, Gesicki has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 2 1 7 0 Week 16 @Broncos 2 2 15 1

