Should you wager on Kevin Shattenkirk to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shattenkirk stats and insights

In three of 28 games this season, Shattenkirk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In three games versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 2 2 0 15:45 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.