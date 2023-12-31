Jayson Tatum and the San Antonio Spurs will meet when the Boston Celtics (25-6) square off against the Spurs (5-26) at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, December 31 beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center

Jayson Tatum vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 1277.5 1118.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.1 41.4 Fantasy Rank 16 18

Jayson Tatum vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum's numbers on the season are 27 points, 4.4 assists and 8.4 boards per game, shooting 47% from the field and 34% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

The Celtics average 120.3 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 110.5 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +303 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Boston averages 47 rebounds per game (second in the league) while allowing 43.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

The Celtics knock down 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.1 more than their opponents (14). They are shooting 37.5% from deep (ninth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37%.

Boston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth in NBA play) while forcing 11.5 (29th in the league).

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3 assists, making 44% of his shots from the floor and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Spurs have a -351 scoring differential, falling short by 11.3 points per game. They're putting up 111.7 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 123 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

San Antonio comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It collects 43.2 rebounds per game (20th in league) compared to its opponents' 46.5.

The Spurs connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), 1.7 fewer than their opponents.

San Antonio has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 15.1 per game (28th in NBA) while forcing 12.9 (21st in league).

Jayson Tatum vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game 7.9 -5.7 Usage Percentage 30% 29.7% True Shooting Pct 59.5% 52.9% Total Rebound Pct 12.3% 18.8% Assist Pct 18.9% 16%

