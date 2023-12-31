Will Jalen Reagor pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Reagor will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jalen Reagor score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Reagor has hauled in five passes (15 targets) for 66 yards (9.4 per game) this season.

Reagor does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Jalen Reagor Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Bills 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 1 11 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 1 11 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Broncos 2 2 33 0

Rep Jalen Reagor with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.