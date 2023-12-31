Should you bet on Jakub Lauko to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

  • Lauko is yet to score through 25 games this season.
  • In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Lauko has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:42 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:07 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:19 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 2-1 OT
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:42 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

